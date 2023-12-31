Let’s be honest and call a spade a spade: the period 2013-2023 has seen the Labour Party in government descend into depths of negativity previously unheard of throughout its history.

While nobody can deny that great economic and social progress has been registered during this period, this progress has been accompanied by a great regression in good governance and the rule of law. Furthermore, such laudable political concepts such as transparency, meritocracy and accountability seem to have been shelved.

Moreover, we have had to witness our democracy being eroded through the coming into being of an oligarchy of powerful businesspeople whose unwholesome political influence has led to a situation where our environment is being ruined through the greed of a few powerful construction magnates and where the prices of several essential food items are always increasing due to the greed of a few importers and distributors.

Then, of course, one cannot but mention the opportunists who have invaded the Labour Party since 2013 and whose prime aim has always been to make hay while the sun shines. This is evidenced by the way many of these opportunists have managed to land jobs with princely salaries in public entities.

The result of all this has been that, throughout the period 2013-2023, the Labour Party has lost many of its best elements, people who worked tirelessly for the Labour ideals, not for personal gain but to be of service to others.

The public image of the Labour Party has also received a tremendous blow through the many corruption scandals of the last few years: the Panama Papers, the public hospitals debacle, the benefit fraud racket, etc. I really feel sorry when people say that Labour has always been corrupt when in power and has always made a mess of things.

This is patently false but I do not blame them because the best Labour governments lasted for only a few years and their prime ministers never held supreme power again. I am, of course, referring to the first Labour government of 1947-50, led by Paul Boffa, and that of 1996-98, led by Alfred Sant.

These two prime ministers were shining examples of political integrity, even though one may not agree with some of their political decisions and actions but that is simply a matter of opinion.

What is certain is that while they were in power they did a lot of good and not even one corruption scandal is attached to their names. Unfortunately, for young people, Sant’s government is ancient history and Boffa’s government is prehistory to them! Can you blame them?

So, if by the end of 2023, Labour has touched the bottom of the political abyss, can we expect any better, or even, much better in 2024? I believe that a lot depends on Robert Abela, Malta’s prime minister and Labour leader.

Unlike a minority of dissident Labourites, I still think he remains the best choice to lead the country and the Labour Party. Indeed, I believe that Abela has always come in for a lot of unfair criticism. Many critics err in blaming him for many negative situations he inherited from the days of Joseph Muscat.

Let me be frank, Abela has made several mistakes as prime minister and I am one who has on several occasions publicly criticised him but I have always believed that he is a man of goodwill and that these mistakes were the result of the extremely difficult circumstances he has had to face. What I am sure of is that there is nobody on the Labour side who can replace him at present.

Furthermore, the Nationalist opposition is still in a shambolic state and neither Bernard Grech nor Roberta Metsola are practical alternatives to Abela as prime minister. Of course, if you are a Nationalist, you might disagree with me and you are entitled to your opinion.

As I have previously written in another article, Abela is not the problem plaguing Malta and the Labour Party at present. Indeed, he is the solution to many problems but only if he acts with the necessary courage and resolution. Starting with the Labour Party, we simply cannot continue placating the most fanatical and uneducated Labour supporters by disregarding the principles of meritocracy, transparency and accountability.

Many may not know or may have forgotten but, after Labour was elected to power in 2013, it had started by practising a policy of meritocracy, transparency and strict accountability. What happened next was that there was a lot of grumbling by a substantial number of Labour supporters. Some even went to Labour headquarters in Ħamrun and tore up their party membership card in front of the staff.

Succumbing to this grassroots pressure, this policy was gradually abandoned by the Labour government until we eventually ended up in the position that we are in today.

Reverting to meritocracy, Abela may lose votes from diehard Labour voters but I am sure he would win many more from floating voters.

Then, of course, there is the question of political ideology. The Labour Party has to stop allying itself on the side of powerful businesspersons against the interests of the common citizen. As it is at present, it is a Labour Party only in name. Yes, if Abela dares to distance himself, his government and his party from the powerful business oligarchies, they will strike back at him (politically speaking) and he will lose their support, their financial backing and their votes.

However, again, he will be compensated by the votes of many ordinary citizens whose lives have been negatively impacted by powerful business interests.

Finally, Abela has to purge the Labour Party of all opportunists who simply exploit it for their own ends and interests. He has to kick out anybody connected to corruption and unethical behaviour. He also has to drum it into the heads of his ministers and parliamentary secretaries that their decisions and actions have to be transparent and that they are accountable to the public. Again, he will lose some votes but he will gain more from dissident Labourites who would flock back to the Labour Party.

To conclude, I will remind Abela of two of John F. Kennedy’s 1960 presidential campaign slogans, which are very appropriate considering the situation the former will be facing throughout 2024: “A time for greatness” and “We can do better.”

Desmond Zammit Marmarà is a former Labour Party local councillor and activist.