Dr Lourdes Farrugia from the University of Malta’s Electromagnetics Research Group will discuss whether electromagnetic imaging and therapeutics on the body could be a possible solution to the growing costs of healthcare at an online seminar to be presented over Zoom on Wednesday, December 9, at 7pm, organised by Malta Café Scientifique.

The ageing population is one of the greatest social and economic challenges facing the EU. Eurostat predicts a growing number of elderly people aged 65 and over, and an even more rapid increase in the number of very old people, aged 85 and over.

This change in population demographic is affecting several socioeconomic areas.

Perhaps the most prevalent of these is healthcare, the costs of which are steadily rising, in part due to the increase in life expectancy. What can we do to deal with it?

