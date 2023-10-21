In Maltese we have the expression “is-suq isuq”, which literally translated would be ‘the market drives’. In economics, we often use the term ‘market driven’. Many people associate the market with the profit motive and with the so-called freedom we should have to maximise our income. Such persons would tell you to let the market find its equilibrium point, and that would be the ideal situation as supply would equate demand.

One may be right to question such thinking. Students of economics would tell us that in a situation of perfect competition (therefore, a perfect free market), businesses do not make what are referred to as ‘super normal profits’ in the long run. So the idea of maximising profit is of not much use.

Super normal profits exist when some form of monopolistic conditions exist in the market. This is, in itself, an indication of a form of market failure and a lack of perfect competition.

Moreover, we need to appreciate that in some cases, certain business activities create harm to society, be it because of bad practices, or damage to the environment, or exploitation of workers and consumers. Yet they claim there should be a free market and it should be allowed to operate freely.

What businesses refer to as competition is not really that, as it is very difficult for a situation of perfect competition to exist. As such, the free market does not exist, but is, as someone put it, “designed”. It can be designed either to favour some segments of society or to promote public purposes.

When designing the free market to promote public purposes, there are those who shout that the big government is behind it.

It is not. This is why the term ‘social market economy’ has been coined, to reflect public policies that promote the free market, within the context of the common good.

History has proven two things. First, that in spite of all its disadvantages, the free market is still the market structure that generates most wealth. Second, such disadvantages need to be eliminated through regulation and public policies that promote the common good.

It is up to any government to determine where the balance of power between capital and labour should lie.

Entrepreneurship is required to create wealth and well-being. Land is required as without it, no activity can take place. However, governments can decide how that land is used and how entrepreneurship is allowed to operate. Such government decisions will then determine where the balance of power between capital and labour lies.

This is why I find the term ‘human capital’ abhorrent as it equates the human person to capital, whereas capital should always be subject to the human person. It is a term that reflects an autocratic (not democratic) market.

We need to evaluate public policies and government decisions within such a context. For example, reducing tax for the wealthy, ignoring the impact of climate change, or subsidising the expenditure of the wealthy, or giving up scarce public land for development, or promoting business activities that are detrimental to the well-being of the population, are decisions that go against the public interest and the human person.

On the other hand, doing the opposite of these things does not mean that one is stifling the free market. It simply means creating a more democratic (and less autocratic) market.