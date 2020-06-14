Q. I have a family holiday in Cyprus booked for next August. The holiday is not cancelled as Cyprus has opened for tourism. However, since both my wife and I are 70 years old, as a precaution we would like to postpone our holiday to next year. Am I entitled to make such a request or will I have to cancel and forfeit my €2,100 deposit?

As I am due to pay the outstanding balance soon, I would like to know what my rights are in this situation?

A. Since your package holiday is not cancelled by the agency and can be performed as per the sales contract agreement, then you are not legally entitled to request that your booked holiday is postponed to next year. Should you decide not to proceed with your holiday, then you will have to cancel the holiday and pay the termination fee as stipulated in your sales contract.

Having said that, in such situations, consumers are still advised to discuss possible voluntary alternative arrangements with their travel agency. Even though holidays can be performed, some agencies are still voluntarily offering their customers the option to postpone their holiday by giving them vouchers for the value of the deposits paid which can be used within a year.