The United Kingdom will formally leave the European Union at midnight today, but despite the momentous occasion, very few things will change from Saturday, February 1. There will now be a transition period which will last until the end of this year. But some are still feeling uncertain, so here are some answers to the most commonly asked questions on social media forums.

UK citizens living in Malta

Travel

Can I still visit Malta in the same way?

Yes. Just make sure to have a valid passport when booking your next trip. It should cover the full duration of your stay. Travel rules will not change until December 31. The whole Schengen area may still be visited with your valid passport.

I want to stay in Malta for more than three months. What do I have to do?

You need to contact Identity Malta to apply for residency. You will be issued an identity card. There is no change compared to before Brexit. After December 31, your rights still apply if you are a UK national and legally residing in Malta by December 31.

Will my permanent residence rights remain in Malta?

Yes. After legally living in Malta for at least five years, people obtain the right of permanent residence without any conditions.

Driving

Will I still be allowed to use my UK driver’s licence?

You can keep driving in Malta with your UK driver’s licence for another 12 months. If you are a resident in Malta, you should exchange your driver’s licence for a Maltese one before it expires. The UK Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency is not able to renew a licence if you are Maltese resident. Transport Malta can issue you a Maltese licence if you can prove you are a resident for at least 185 days. The fee for the new licence is about €80 and may vary depending on your age.

Work

Am I still allowed to work in Malta?

Yes. If you remain a Maltese registered resident, your right to work will not change.

Healthcare

Will I continue to receive healthcare in Malta?

Yes. There will be no changes to your healthcare access before December 31, 2020. Even after Brexit, legally residents of Malta who pay social security here will still receive full healthcare.

Pensions

I am resident in Malta and retired, will I still receive my full pension?

Yes. If you continue to live in Malta, your state pension will be updated every year. What happens to people retiring to Malta after 2020 has not yet been decided.

Maltese citizens living in the UK

I am Maltese living in the UK, what do I need to do?

You need to apply for the new settled status in the UK before December 31. You get the settled status right away if you already continuously lived in the UK for five years. If you have lived less than five years you get the pre-settled status. After you lived in the UK for five years you may apply for the settled status before your pre-settled status expires. The five years in a row continue to count if you stayed in the UK more than six months during a 12-month period.

Do I need new documents?

All EU citizens must obtain the settled status under UK law. This is the legal basis for their continued residence in the UK. This also applies for family members. The European Commission has promised to make the application ‘short, simple, user-friendly and adjusted to the context of the Withdrawal Agreement’.

I am studying in the UK. Will I have to pay higher fees after Brexit?

No. Students who started their studies before Brexit will continue to pay the same tuition fees as British citizens. They also can still apply for student loans.

Will my social benefits as a permanent resident in the UK continue?

Yes. Everyone who qualifies for the new UK status will receive an equal treatment. In the case of people living in both the UK and Malta, the relevant authorities say they will be updating their website as soon as new information regarding changing polices during this transitional period are negotiated.