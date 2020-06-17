In the first of this series, Malta’s Superintendent for Public Health takes questions from Times of Malta readers.

Q: “I would like to ask for some tips or guidance on taking children to playgrounds. Avoiding hours when the playground is busy is obviously my first thought, but is it safe to touch surfaces that might be contaminated, especially noting that the virus lives longest on metal surfaces? Should we avoid playgrounds altogether?” – Odette Borg Cardona

It is important that anyone who has any symptoms remains at home. Good practice states that we need to ensure social distancing by maintaining at least two metres between individuals and avoid gathering with people you don’t live with.

If the playing field is crowded, it’s best to avoid it and find another time to go. Various studies have been carried out on the viability of COVID-19. The results reveal that the viable virus was still detected on plastic and stainless steel after 72 hours. Therefore, it is important to practise regular good hygiene by washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or regularly using hand sanitiser that contains at least 70 per cent alcohol.

Q: “On February 17, on my return from Israel, I had suffered a very bad cold that lasted three weeks, with daily headaches, a bad cough and aches throughout my body, and with fever during the third day. I had gone to three different doctors, one at the health centre in Floriana, and all said I had a form of chest cold. Could it have been COVID-19? Are there checks to know if I was infected during that period?” – Philip Mamo

It can be hard to establish the cause of such symptoms ‒ whether it was influenza, coronavirus or any other pathogen circulating at the time ‒ as the symptoms are similar. Antibody tests check for past infection by looking for antibodies. However, these depend on the timing of the infection and when the test is done. Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose COVID-19.

Q: “I used to look after my grandchildren, aged one and three, while their parents were at work. They are very worried about resuming work in September as they are both teachers and therefore exposed to infection from their students. Is it safe for my husband and myself to continue looking after the children?” – Josette Camilleri

With further relaxation of restrictions, grandparents can look after children. However, there needs to be continued importance of hygiene and public health mitigation measures which need to be emphasised for the protection of all.

Q: “We are thinking of going on a weekend break in a local hotel in July. Are we required to wear face masks all the time during our stay?” – Stephen Hawkins

Mitigation measures are in place in hotels in order to protect you during this time. The measures are based on principles of social distancing, hygiene and protection measures.

You will see a difference in hotels this summer whereby management of hotels will be responsible to abide with mitigation measures so you can enjoy the holiday and be safe. Measures can be found at https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/health-promotion/covid-19/Pages/mitigation-conditions-and-guidances.aspx

Q: “I suffer from controlled high blood pressure and my husband had to be treated with radiation months ago due to prostate problems. We are both over 70. Can we start a normal life while wearing masks and keeping social distance? Can we go out? Can we go and visit our grandchildren? Can my husband go to work?” – Marion Farrugia

Current epidemiology shows a decreasing number and low transmission of COVID-19 cases in Malta and Gozo. One needs to ensure that on your return to work and other daily activities, you maintain good hand hygiene and an adequate physical distance from others. They are still the most important factors to protect yourself from contagion. Use face masks and visors wherever recommended and carry hand sanitiser.

Also make sure you continue to take care of your health by eating well, carry out physical activity, and attend to all your medical appointments.

Q: “I would like to see more awareness on the negative impacts of an unhealthy diet. A lot of people seem to think they can eat whatever they want because they believe ‘we only live once’. What are you doing to address this mentality, especially among younger generations?” – Sonia Pisani

Changing behaviours, especially eating behaviours, is not easy when our lives revolve around food. We know that changing eating behaviours in a lasting way is not easy. The main motivators for people to make changes to the way they eat are related to wanting to be good – that is, health-wise – and the other is related to wanting to look good. The approach is to support this though regular campaigns but, above all, ensuring an enabling environment to support such change.

Charmaine Gauci, Superintendent for Public Health