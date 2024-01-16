Jaguar’s F-Pace has been a long-time member of the premium SUV club. When it first arrived back in 2016, it acted as a real game-changer for Jaguar as it entered the firm into this ultra-competitive market but did so in a way which still felt true to the brand. Good to drive and smartly finished inside, it was a big hitter for Jaguar,

But the game has moved forward quite considerably since then and these days, there are more options than ever. Jaguar recently updated the F-Pace, but has it been enough to keep it on top? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

As mentioned, Jaguar updated the F-Pace back in March 2022. Along with a more simplified range of specifications, Jaguar also boosted the range of the model we’re testing today – the plug-in hybrid, badged P400e. More range is never a bad thing for a plug-in hybrid, of course, but the F-Pace remains available with a series of other engines including a mild-hybrid diesel and a range-topping V8.

