To many, the announcement by NASA that 2020 was, along with 2016, the hottest year on record came as no surprise. For instance, the world’s seven hottest years on record have now all occurred since 2014, with the 10 warmest all taking place in the last 15 years. There have now been 44 consecutive years where global temperatures have been above the 20th-century average.

Within this prevailing warming trend, some regions in the globe are warming up at breakneck speed while a few outliers (like parts of Western Canada and the Southern Ocean), which do not compensate for the over-riding warming trend, did show a cooling trend last year. In particular, temperatures in the Arctic and in Siberia have surged to unexpected heights, with a village (Verkhoyansk) within the Arctic Circle reputed to have clocked a stunning 100.4ºF (38ºC) temperature last summer.

Apocalyptical summer forest fires have become the new norm in Siberia as well as in vulnerable regions such as Australia and parts of California.

Concurrently, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the most active and the fifth costliest Atlantic hurricane season on record. In addition, it was the fifth consecutive above average Atlantic hurricane season from 2016. The season featured 31 (sub)tropical cyclones, all but one of which became a formally named storm. Of the 30 named storms, 13 developed into hurricanes and six further intensified into major hurricanes.

The nexus between a warming atmosphere and an increment in the number and intensity of hurricanes comes in the form of warming seas.

According to the Union for Concerned Scientists, in fact, the oceans have taken in nearly all of the excess energy created by global warming, absorbing 93 per cent of the increase in the planet’s energy inventory from 1971 to 2010 so that, since 1970, sea surface temperatures worldwide have warmed by about an average of 0.1°C per decade. This warming is especially pronounced in the North

Atlantic basin. As a result, human-made global warming creates conditions that increase the chances of extreme weather. Sea levels are also rising as the oceans warm and seawater expands.

Higher sea levels give coastal storm surges a higher starting point when major storms approach and pile water up along the shore. The resulting storm surge reaches higher and penetrates further inland in low-lying areas. The risk is even greater if storms make landfall during high tides. Growing population density on coastlines also increases the destructive potential of hurricanes.

No sooner had the ink dried on his presidential inauguration seal that newly-elected Joe Biden reactivated the US’s adherence to the Paris climate treaty. That’s the easy part – the minefield in managing to undo this major Donald Trump environmental rollback is just ahead. Financing, is one. On the campaign trail, Biden advocated a budget of $2 trillion to help fight climate change. Congress will need to endorse such a bold call. Employment is another. Green jobs, which have repeatedly been pledged by Biden, need to compensate for job losses that a lower reliance on fossil fuels might bring along. International diplomacy and legitimacy are yet another.

The US has only settled $1 billion out of a pledged $3 billion contribution to the green climate fund, which should assist developing countries address the costs of climate change mitigation.

During Barack Obama’s administration, the US signed onto the Paris accord and promised to slash greenhouse gas emissions by between 26 and 28 per cent below 2005 levels by 2025. That’s a goal the US is not on track to meet. The US is now expected to bring an updated commitment to the global table before a United Nations climate conference planned for November.

While the world stretches every sinew to combat the current pandemic, world leaders should definitely not get their eyes off the ball, that is, on additional, long-term challenges, such as climate changes, for which no quick-fix vaccine is available. The pandemic brought about an estimated seven per cent drop in global greenhouse emissions as economies took the blow. The world needs a similar slash in global emissions for each year till 2030 to effectively tackle the climate change problem while securing the road to economic recovery.

The role of natural plastic ‘sponges’ revealed

These brown and hairy miniature spheres may be ignominious and unremarkable but they sure do pack a mighty punch. Enter the ‘egaropili’, or ‘Neptune balls’, bundles of dead vegetation fibres originating from the Neptune grass (whose scientific name is Posidonia oceanica), a seagrass endemic to the Mediterranean Sea.

Recently published research by Spanish marine biologists has revealed that the meadows of this seagrass species, with their characteristic shoots swaying to the tune of prevailing currents, trap prolific volumes of marine litter, especially plastics, each year. As the photoperiod (day length) plummets after the end of summer, each year this seagrass species starts shedding parts of its fibrous vegetation, which is regularly beached along Mediterranean coastlines in autumn to form much-maligned accumulations known as ‘banquettes’.

Some of the more eroded fibres get wound up in ‘balls’ on the seafloor and, similarly, may end up beached along the coast. The litter, including smaller fragments such as microplastics (plastic items having a diameter which is inferior to 5mm), gets incorporated within these beached accumulations of dead seagrass vegetation, thus being obviated from the marine domain in what the Spanish researchers have aptly labelled as a “continuous purge of plastic debris from the sea”.

This previously overlooked environmental role (‘ecosystem service’, as environmental economists would have it) adds yet another notch to the increasing tally of services provided by seagrasses, including Neptune grass, which are globally recognised as keystone marine species by virtue of the pivotal role they play in marine ecosystems.

