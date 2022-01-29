Kia’s funky Proceed has been subtly updated for 2022. TED WELFORD sees if it’s worth considering.

It was quite an unusual move in 2019 when Kia decided to change the Proceed from being merely a three-door version of the regular Ceed hatchback to a bold, slightly oddball shooting brake estate. Even more bizarre was the fact you could already buy a ‘wagon’ version of the Ceed.

So it’s clear this Proceed was never going to be a big seller, but it helped to bring the brand further upmarket with its style-led design – something more recent models like the new Sportage and electric EV6 have also accomplished. Not even three years since its introduction, Kia’s set about tweaking it – but does it elevate its appeal further?

Given the Proceed is a model that majors on style, it’s not surprising that plenty of the updates are centred around this too. While we’ll explain more on this later, the front end gets the bulk of the changes, including new lights and a redesigned gloss black grille.

Inside, Kia has tried to move the Proceed further upmarket with more premium materials, while a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a smart digital instrument cluster both help to give its interior a modern lift.

