Davide Nicola is in sight of pulling off the second miraculous escape act of his coaching career as his buoyant Salernitana side travel to Atalanta on Monday believing they can defy the odds and retain their place in Serie A.

Three straight wins in the space of a week have catapulted Salernitana to within three points of safety with a game in hand, bringing back memories of Nicola’s first famous escape act with another unfashionable southern club five years ago.

With 29 matches played of the 2016/17 season, Nicola’s Crotone had picked up just 14 points but an incredible run in their final nine, of which they won six and lost just one, allowed them to climb out of the drop zone on the final day of the campaign.

