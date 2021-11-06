Mauricio Pochettino has Paris Saint-Germain cruising in Ligue 1 and on course to qualify for the Champions League last 16, and yet the Argentine is still struggling to get the best out of an all-star team in the French capital.

It has become a pattern with Pochettino’s PSG, who have had to come from behind to win three of their last four home games in Ligue 1 and also recovered from losing positions in both legs of their recent Champions League double-header against RB Leipzig.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta