Xavi is back.

With him as coach, FC Barcelona wants to revive Pep Guardiola’s great era. Thanks to his technique and overview, Xavi was a world-class player.

He played strategically and with the team in mind. He supported his team-mates as a play-off station, he set the scene precisely, he always found solutions. It seemed impossible to separate him from the ball, even when he was surrounded.

In Xavi’s heyday, the Spanish national team was practically unbeatable, becoming European champions, world champions, European champions in succession.

In the two European Championship finals in 2008 and 2012, he set up four goals. During this time, he dominated the Champions League with FC Barcelona – winning the title twice and reaching the semi-finals over a four-year period.

