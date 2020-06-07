Past pandemics have shown that many waves of infection are likely and tend to be more severe. Throughout the last five widespread occurrences, four had various waves of outbreaks. In some cases, the second and third waves turned out to be much more severe than the first.

Despite warnings from health specialists against easing restrictions too soon, governments around the world are weighing the trade-offs between reopening their economies and continuing lockdown restrictions.

The worst pandemic in modern history, the Spanish flu, had three waves of infection. Many experts estimate that the 1918 influenza infected a third of the world’s population. The first wave was in the spring of 1918, while the second one happened in autumn that year. The third wave occurred a few months later, which lasted until the spring of 1919.

Today, some people think that history may repeat itself.

The World Health Organisation has warned that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is still to come. Economists have also cautioned against reopening the economy since hasty approaches could derail current efforts to stem the crisis. Yet, with many companies battling to stay afloat, there have been calls to end the social restrictions and reopen the global economy.

While there are relevant economic lessons to be learnt from the Spanish flu, it is difficult to compare that pandemic, which occurred more than a hundred years ago, with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Better communication tools because of advances in technology may reduce economic fallout, which limits direct comparisons between the two pandemics. Nonetheless, similarities indicate that certain social restrictions will play a crucial role in the recovery process.

I have developed a website that teaches the best approaches for quarantining, practising social distancing and monitoring symptoms.

Staysafe.mt gives access to data that helps the Maltese community stay informed and get all the information they need in one consolidated place

Staysafe.mt gives access to data to help the Maltese community stay informed and get all the information they need in one consolidated place. Every user who accesses the site receives responses to frequently asked questions about the outbreak. These validated insights, backed up by the ‘prevention’ and ‘symptoms’ pages, show who is most vulnerable and how to identify signs of the virus.

As a result, individuals may learn the most up-to-date best practices from the following reputable institutions: CDC, ECDC, MFH, WHO and UNICEF.

Moreover, the site lets users answer a set of questions around risk factors and recent exposure for themselves or a loved one. Once completed, all participants will receive guidance on potential next steps.

The website includes information on social distancing, isolating from others and more. Photo: Shutterstock.com

These tips combine directions on how to track symptoms, whether a test is recommended and when to call the local medical authority for advice. So, unlike other dashboards, by not infecting others, this tool guides people on how to reserve care for those in need.

Staysafe.mt includes information on social distancing, isolating from others and more; gives guidance on who should be tested and what to expect from results; suggests resources to help people take care of themselves during this time; gives a rundown of the coronavirus symptoms; and how to stop the spread.

So how can both livelihoods and lives be saved?

While there are no straightforward answers, revisiting the past offers a glimpse into the future. For the time being, history warns us to be on our guard. If we stop following control measures, the virus could spread all over again. As everyone knows, this outcome would have negative repercussions. After all, a healthy economy does not happen without a healthy population.

Clayton Axisa is a senior information technology adviser.