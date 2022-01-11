Bentley has updated its Bentayga, but have some tweaks elevated the experience even further? JACK EVANS finds out.

The luxury SUV has become a mainstay of many car makers’ line-ups these days. Roll back a few years and it was practically unthinkable that companies like Bentley would introduce an SUV and yet, here we are, with the Bentayga residing as one of the firm’s most popular models. It’s now been updated, too, bringing a host of refinements to make it even more, well, refined.

But with a variety of new rivals on the scene, can the big, bad Bentayga stay at the top of the food chain? We’ve been finding out.

