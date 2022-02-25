The new 2 Series Active Tourer is here with a bold new look and plenty of cutting-edge tech. JACK EVANS has been finding out what it’s like.

When you think of BMW, it’s likely luxurious saloon cars or high-riding SUVs that come to mind. But despite this, one of its most popular cars in recent times hasn’t been either of those but instead adopted a practicality-focused MPV layout that really set it apart from the rest of the firm’s range. Called the 2 Series Active Tourer, that car succeeded in bringing many conquest buyers across to BMW and, after going on sale in 2014, more than 430,000 examples had been shifted across Europe.

So you can understand why BMW wanted to introduce a new one – and that’s the car we’re looking at today. Revitalised with a whole new look and a load more interior technology, this new Active Tourer has the aim of being just as popular as its predecessor. We’ve been finding out whether that’s a worthy claim.

There’s a good deal to talk about on this new 2 Series Active Tourer. As before, this MPV adopts a front-wheel-drive layout, using a platform that you’ll also find underpinning cars like the Mini Countryman and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. But despite that similarity to its predecessor, the new Active Tourer is radically different elsewhere with a bold new look and a cabin that has a greater focus on technology than before.

