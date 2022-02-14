Lexus has always been big on regular hybrids. It recently took a slight detour from this with the introduction of a plug-in hybrid version of the car we’re looking at today – the NX – but that hasn’t stopped Lexus from bringing out a regular variant too. It’s designed for those people who want the efficiency boost that a hybrid setup brings, but who might not have access to home charging.

But the question is; given the rampant take-up of full-electric and plug-in hybrid models, can this regular NX tempt buyers? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

We’re now into the second generation of the NX. Though it may look similar to its predecessor, there have been some sizeable changes made to ensure that the NX stays in the running with its premium SUV rivals – of which there are many. The NX has been Lexus’ best-selling car in Europe, so maintaining that popularity is crucial to the success of this model.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com