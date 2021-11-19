When it comes to trendsetters, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has always come out on top in the car world. Throughout the decades, the S-Class has set the tone for in-car technology and design, with many of the innovations debuted on this flagship saloon eventually finding their way into more mainstream models.

Now, there’s a new one. But with the motoring scene moving at a far quicker pace than ever before, and with in-car technology ramping up with each new model, can the S-Class still retain its place at the top? We’ve been finding out.

As you might expect, the S-Class is absolutely packed to the rafters with cutting-edge technology. We’ve got a massive central screen and a variety of driver assistance systems while the whole car has grown in both width and length to give the cabin even more space than before. We’re testing it in spacious long-wheelbase form, though a standard-length S-Class remains available.

