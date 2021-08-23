Isuzu has its core customers that buy the D-Max for its off-road and towing capability, so this new model aims to leave those aspects unchanged, instead focusing on giving its truck a more upmarket finish.

That’s why you get a far more premium – but no less sturdy – interior, as well as the same level of technology you’d expect to find on a car, with the array of driver assistance features impressing in particular. There’s also a rather imposing new front end to make the D-Max stand out on the road.

One thing that hasn’t changed on this latest D-Max is its engine, with the model keeping the same 1.9-litre turbodiesel unit found on its predecessor, introduced in 2017.

Producing 162bhp and 360Nm of torque, it doesn’t lead the way for performance, though a 0-60mph time of 12.8 seconds and a top speed of 112mph aren’t too bad for a pick-up of this type.

