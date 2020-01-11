Last time I wrote about the oil industry I mentioned US President Donald Trump’s idea of invading Syria’s oil supply by striking a deal with one of the big oil companies in America to extract oil from Syria’s home turf. This did not help stabilise the volatility in this commodity market. This time round it is more serious due to a strategic ordered air strike that took the life of Iranian Gene­ral Qasen Soleimani. Due to this action we are now facing supplementary instability in this field.

This ongoing and escalating geopolitical tension could help increase oil prices – price levels could surge towards $80 a barrel and could disrupt Middle East crude supplies. Hence, global oil demand and Opec production cuts could now form part of the oil price landscape. There is, however, a dilemma: US shale production. This means that if it was part of Trump’s plan all along to disrupt oil production in the West to boost America’s, will American oil companies be up for the task at hand to compensate for this cutback of supply?

Data from this week showed that the international benchmark Brent Crude traded at $68.65, even hitting the $69.50 price level – up more than three per cent, meaning this price level was the highest since September. Shares in US oil companies such as Exxon Mobil dropped, however, amid a wider US market fall which was prompted by weak manufacturing data and concerns about the implications of the Middle East conflict.

In the hours after Soleimani’s death, analysts at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group said in a research note: “We expect moderate to low-level clashes to last for at least a month and likely be confined to Iraq. Iranian-backed militias will attack US bases and some US soldiers will be killed; the US will retaliate with strikes inside of Iraq. Oil prices will likely hold around $70 a barrel, but could make a run at $80 if the conflict spreads to the oil fields of southern Iraq or if Iranian harassment of commercial shipping intensifies,” they added.

Earlier this week the Dow and the Nasdaq closed down about 0.8 per cent, while the S&P 500 dropped by 0.7 per cent. The de­clines followed record highs a day earlier. However, on the other side of the pond this price spike push­ed oil stocks on the London Stock Exchange higher, with BP up 2.7 per cent and Royal Dutch Shell nearly 1.9 per cent higher. In Asia, markets tumbled as the Nikkei 225 declined by 1.25 per cent.

With tensions rising between the US and Iran, the long-term consequences will largely de­pend on the nature of Iran’s overall response to the attack and the intensity of any conflict that follows. Till now they retaliated by firing missiles at US air camps that hosts American soldiers. After the news on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial average futures dropped 162 points and indicated a loss of 184.68 points. On the other hand, Brent futures jumped 1.16 per cent to around $69 per barrel.

Given that this year the US will hold its presidential election, everything that Trump does spills into presidential politics, and without a doubt any major story will have an effect on his presidential polls. It was inevitable that the fallout from the US airstrike that killed Soleimani would spill into presidential politics.

In the short-term, however, there are already some possible implications both for the Democratic presidential primaries that begin in less than a month and November’s presidential election contest. Traditionally, a US president facing a major foreign policy crisis benefits from at least a short-term bump in public support.

Barack Obama saw no change in his approval ratings during the 2011 air war in Libya. However, when Trump fired missiles at a Syrian air base in response to that nation’s use of chemical wea­pons, the slight increase in his ra­­tings appear in hindsight to be little more than statistical noise for a man whose approval has been relatively stable throughout his presidency. So is Trump trying to get re-elected based on historical data? Was this attack pre-empted and was this Donald’s trump card all along, for this attack to be his wild card for his presidential re-election campaign?

Tensions between the US and Iran have been rising since 2018, when the US pulled out of a nuclear deal meant to control Iran’s nuclear programme and prevent the country from deve­loping nuclear weapons. In my view this is one of the sanctions that Trump wanted to use for political gain as he looked to put a feather in his cap for presidential re-election. The US also re-imposed sanctions on Iran, a move that has shattered the country’s economy and severely res­tricted its oil exports.

It is well known to all that the potential disruption to the global oil market from conflict in the Gulf is severe. The US Energy Information Administration estimates that 21 per cent of oil used in 2018 passed through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage which has Iran on its northern shore.

Some of the biggest producers would be affected if the Strait cannot be safely navigated. Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Iran, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar all ship some or all of their exports via the Strait. Saudi and the UAE have pipelines that bypass the Strait but they have nowhere near the capacity to supply all the oil. There is also the possibility of Iranian military action against other countries’ oil installations.

With volatile energy prices looming due to recent unforseen circumstances, it could be a good idea for investors who would like to invest in this sector to drip feed, possibly by means of a regu­lar savings plan, in either a specialised fund or an ETF. ‘Buy low, sell high’ is a famous statement in the financial world.

While market timing is nearly impossible, it is evident that when markets go through a negative patch, investors tend to stay away from most risky assets, ignoring their investment objective at the outset. By cost averaging – a stra­tegy used by long-term investors to take advantage of different market cycles in order to boost their investment returns – investors can benefit from purchasing units at different prices and smoothening out their initial cost.

This article was prepared by Matthew Miceli Donnelly, ICIWM, B.Com Banking & Finance & Management (Melit.), B.Com (Hons.) Management, MBA (Melit.), investment advisor at Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd. This article does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and a member of the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. Investors should remember that past performance is no guide to future performance and that the value of investments may go down as well as up. For more information, contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd of 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, on 2122 4410 or e-mail matthew.micelidonnelly@jesmondmizzi.com

