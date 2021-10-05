The compact crossover segment really is about fit to burst, with nearly every mainstream manufacturer offering something in this market. Yet – just like how you can always make room for pudding – there’s space for more, with the Hyundai Bayon and Toyota Yaris Cross arriving in the last few months alone.

But with so much competition, a crossover really needs to be good to stand out. That’s something Seat’s Arona has never struggled with, with its fun driving experience and smart styling tempting thousands of customers to buy it since its launch at the end of 2017. Yet, with no real updates since then, the Arona was just starting to show its age in places – hence this update.

Refreshed at the exact same time as the Ibiza supermini – which the Arona is based on – even in terms of facelifts, this is a rather mild one. While we’ll explore the design changes later, the main one is that the front fog lights are moved higher up, nearer the grille.

Inside, things get a revamp with the Arona getting a new touchscreen with the same interface as the one you get on the latest Leon. Boasting a slicker-looking display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it’s certainly a welcome addition to the Arona.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com