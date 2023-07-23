Peugeot has been a real pioneer in producing a range of desirable and effi-cient mass-market EVs, none more so than with the e-2008 small SUV. It’s proved to be a best-seller in Europe with over 75,000 sold since its launch in 2019, with buyers liking its decent electric driving range, quality cabin and sharp styling.

However, time moves quickly in the electric car world with new models seemingly arriving every month. To counter this slew of newer rivals, Peugeot has refreshed its top-seller with updates to the car’s battery, tech-nology and design.

Battery size and technology is developing all of the time, and what seemed like a decent powertrain at the e-2008’s launch in 2019 now looks just a lit-tle old hat. The e-2008 gets parent company Stellantis’s latest lithium ion battery pack, which is already used in the new Jeep Avenger and the updat-ed DS 3.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com