I’m just curious, is there anybody left out there who still thinks the video assistant referee (VAR) system is a good thing?

With every passing week I meet more and more people who were originally supporters of its introduction now desperate to see it removed from English football.

More importantly, an increasing number of managers, ex-players and pundits are turning against this video-backed chaos, with the common consensus being that it is making the beautiful game rather ugly.

But here’s the thing.

There is absolutely no way the football authorities would dare to remove it now that it has been introduced. Nothing matters more to these people than them not losing face. Forget the fact that VAR is ruining matches, annoying managers, irritating players and driving fans to despair. It’s been brought in and, short of all supporters, clubs and players going on strike, I can’t see any way that its introduction will be reversed.

So based on the assumption that it is here to stay, can anything be done to make it an acceptable system?

I have a few suggestions.

For starters they need to stop us­ing it for marginal offside decisions. Nothing is irritating fans more than VAR’s unnecessary intervention in ruling out goals because a player’s armpit or toe nail was in front of the last defender.

That is not improving football, it is merely making it a joke. Offside should be left in the hands of the assistant referees and VAR should only intervene if a linesman has made a catastrophic error, not a marginal one.

Secondly, we need some sort of definitive ‘reset’ point. We can’t keep going with goals being ruled out because of something picked up by VAR back when the players were warming up. Maybe this reset point needs to be time-based or possession based, but it needs to be set in stone and not left open to interpretation.

We also need some clarification on what is happening regarding handballs in the box. This isn’t so much a VAR issue as a football one because the current rules are not working and it would appear none of the officials (on the pitch or in front of the TV screens) are entirely sure what those rules are.

Ball to hand, hand by your side, handballs resulting in a change of possession, deviating the ball – I have heard so many people claiming each of these is or isn’t an offence that it has become a case of lucky dip now.

Some players are punished if the ball brushes a hair on their finger while others are catching the ball, bouncing it and throwing it away without reprimand.

In my view, VAR has done two things so far – highlight football’s refereeing inconsistencies and tried to clear up decisions that needed no clearing. Neither of those were necessary or needed.

Maybe the solution needs to be more drastic, like video replays only being used at the request of the referee with the VAR officials otherwise barred from intervening.

Alternatively, maybe they could make it the manager’s call. Allow each team one review per half, for example, and all other decisions would be left to the flesh and blood referee.

The problem with both those options, of course, is that where there are clear errors that only TV viewers notice, they won’t be corrected. And that makes everything pointless.

If there’s a petition to have VAR removed, I’m signing it. And if there isn’t, I might start it…

To be honest, I am clutching at straws.

I find it hard to get past my conviction that the whole system should be ripped out, wrapped up and chucked in the bin. Then, preferably, sent to the incinerator just to make sure nobody ever tries to bring it back.

I sometimes tell my children – in those rare moments of sensible parenting – that ‘hate’ is too strong a word, and ‘dislike’ or ‘not keen on’ is a better way of expressing that emotion. But I completely, utterly, passionately, hate VAR.

Hate, hate, hate!

If there’s a petition to have it removed, I’m signing it. And if there isn’t, I might start it…

Ex-player doing fine

As the calls grow for Unai Emery to be delicately relieved of his duties, it is starting to feel more like when that will happen rather than if.

Last week’s defeat by Leicester City highlighted the problems Arsenal is facing and it is getting increasingly hard to see a way that Emery can turn things around in any sort of acceptable time frame.

So, as the rumblings of discontent get louder, people are now looking at who could replace him.

Obviously there are those who want Arsene Wenger back, but that ship has sailed in the direction of a cosy office job at Fifa. Sure, he would probably go back to the club if they asked, but that isn’t likely to happen.

Others fancy the idea of bringing José Mourinho in to spend two years annoying the other 19 clubs and winning a couple of trophies before vanishing into the sunset midway through year three when it all goes tits up.

But the overwhelming name I have heard mentioned in recent days is Patrick Viera, the legendary Arsenal player and captain who has already been gaining managerial experience and who has made his desire to manage Arsenal abundantly clear.

Would that work as an appointment? It’s very hard to say. I would suggest that, when it comes to former players returning to a club as manager, a lot more of them fail than succeed. But, then again, I can see why Arsenal fans might want Viera to be given the chance as they gaze longingly over at Chelsea and see the young, exciting team Frank Lampard has put together in just a few months.

You can’t blame them for wanting a bit of that rather than the misfiring, aimless football they are currently enduring…

Meanwhile, talking about Chelsea, the list of fines being used this season at Stamford Bridge came out in the newspapers last week. Harsh is a good word to describe them.

£20,000 for turning up late for training; £500 for every minute you are late for a team meeting; £1,000 if your phone rings during a team meal or meeting; £2,500 if you are late for treatment; £5,000 if you don’t turn up for corporate or community duty.

Not only that, but if you don’t pay your fine within 14 days, it is automatically doubled.

All the money raised through fines goes to team activities and charitable causes, which is pretty standard at football clubs but particularly lucrative given those numbers.

Some people have suggested that fines of that magnitude could cause player unrest and drive a wedge between the players and the manager.

But Chelsea are on a run of six straight league wins. More importantly, after years of looking like a collection of individuals, they are now looking like a proper team that actually cares about what they are doing.

On that basis, I think Lampard might reasonably be able to defend his disciplinary practices…

