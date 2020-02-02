“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” … ever since the olden days, people have recognised the importance of balancing work with hobbies and leisure time. Our fathers and grandfathers before them worked long days, usually doing blue-collar jobs with extra shifts to help bring in more income for their cash-strapped family. But the evenings and weekends brought with them well earned down time – a beer shared with friends at the bar, sitting outside the family home chatting with family and neighbours, time by the sea fishing and relaxing.

Fast forward a few years, and people moved into white-collar jobs, with higher incomes, longer hours and more responsibilities. The increase in people attending universities and obtaining a degree also meant a rise in the number of more important jobs and meaningful employment – people valued the importance of studying hard and working harder to achieve their ambition of graduating and finding a well-paying job that they enjoyed doing. Having a job with a title and a pay to match became a symbol of achievement and a display of social status.

The advent of technology made sure that everyone could do their job faster and more instantly – with the click of a button anyone can send that all-important order to the other side of the world, expect an immediate confirmation of receipt and receive their package within a few days. A sense of immediacy and urgency started to emerge, while the meaning of time started to warp. Enter the mobile phone, the gadget which has literally changed our lives, making us constantly connected and available. Everyone finds themselves scrolling through their e-mail while they are stuck in traffic or waiting for their doctor’s appointment – surely sending a reply to an urgent matter while having idle time will provide more free time to work tomorrow!

Gradually, it has become more and more difficult to cut off completely from work and enjoy life with family and friends, with the risk of increasing levels of stress and burnout. Stress levels in employees, especially those with bigger responsibilities, are very high and these people have started feeling the pressure to the extent that they would be willing to have less responsibilities and a slightly less pay in return for less stress at work.

Employers are starting to recognise this and are introducing employee friendly measures at the workplace to make it easier to balance work and life responsibilities. Remote working, staff dress down and theme days have all made their way into the working calendar. However, how much difference are these initiatives really making to employees?

According to Joanne Bondin, the director of HR at Misco, work-life balanceis an important aspect of a healthy work environment.

“Chronic stress and anxiety are two of the most common health issues at the workplace,” she says.

“Over a sustained period of time, these can lead to physical conditions such as hypertension, digestive troubles, chronic aches and pains and heart problems. Chronic stress can also negatively impact mental health because it’s linked to a higher risk of depression, anxiety and insomnia.”

Long hours at work without the possibility of respite (even if this is away from the workplace itself) may lead to employee burnout, resulting in fatigue, mood swings, irritability and a decrease in work performance.

Prioritising work-life balance at the work environment can help employers save money while making sure that their workforce is healthier and more productive. This may seem like a daunting challenge, especially when one considers the fact that the phrase ‘work-life balance’ in itself means something a little different to everyone.

In Ms Bondin’s opinion, a flexible work environment is a good way to tackle this, as this helps people to manage their time at the office while still being able to cater for their personal needs. Flexibility at the workplace has been shown to decrease stress and boost levels of job satisfaction while allowing employees to maintain healthier habits.

However, employers must understand that creating a healthy work-life balance is more than just offering flexibility. Employee engagement, job satisfaction, and a sense of shared responsibility all contribute towards less stress, more loyalty and better employee retention. When employees feel valued and their work is appreciated, they look forward to coming to the office, and work becomes less about receiving the pay cheque at the end of the month.

High levels of office morale foster teamwork, loyalty and positivity, as well as stronger social connections. Considering the long hours that employees spend at the office with their colleagues, work relationships are crucial to employee well-being, as these too can affect the employee’s performance and their physical and mental health.

Joanne Bondin is the director of HR at Misco.