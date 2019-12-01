The possibility of producing a vaccine to cure cancer is the theme of a presentation by Dr Analisse Cassar from the University of Malta’s Faculty of Medicine and Surgery at Studio B, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, on Wednesday 7.30pm.

Dr Cassar will discuss whether a vaccine could potentially be the key to making the treatment of cancer cheaper and more accessible to patients everywhere, and what the hurdles to conducting trials on animals and humans are.

The search for a medical cure for cancer is long and ongoing. It is estimated that 27 per cent of all deaths in Malta are due to cancer. Researchers at the University of Malta led by Prof. Schembri Wismayer were inspired to test a cancer treatment that uses the body’s own immune response to fight tumours more effectively when a friend’s pet rats developed breast cancer. It led them to ask: what if we could weaponise the immune system to kill tumours from the inside?

Appropriately, the title of Dr Cassar’s presentation is ‘When a Rat Got Cancer’.

Dr Cassar’s presentation is organised by Malta Café Scientifique, part of the Malta Chamber of Scientists, with the support of the STEAM project, Spazju Kreattiv and the University of Malta. For further information visit http://www.facebook.com/Malta.Cafe.Scientifique.