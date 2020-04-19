Five months ago, SARS-COV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, was unknown to science. Since then, this tiny assailant has swept across the globe, forcing more than a third of the world’s population into lockdown and claiming over a hundred thousand lives. Globally, scientists have united to understand this new coronavirus and find treatments. Still, important questions remain. Does catching the coronavirus once protect you from catching it again? And if so, for how long?

We can think of a virus as a tiny parasite. It cannot reproduce on its own. It needs to borrow the ‘equipment’ in the cells of our body to survive, to make copies of itself. Like many viruses, corona wears an outer coat decorated with spikes made out of fatty molecules called lipids, which it uses to latch onto and invade cells. Once inside, it sheds this coat and hijacks the host ‘machinery’, instructing the cell to build and package new viruses.

Our body fights back through an immune response. Specialised cells make unique antibodies which can attach to the lipids of the virus’s coat, preventing it from gaining access to new cells. The cells which make these antibodies retain a sort of ‘memory’ of the virus. Next time it comes round, they fight it off much more quickly.

Because Sars-Cov-2 is so new, no one is certain whether those being infected build this immunity to future infections. News reports exist of people contracting the virus twice, though experts suspect that these patients were not properly free of the first infection. Encouragingly, lab experiments have shown that rhesus monkeys could not be reinfected four weeks after initial viral exposure. Virologists believe that some immunity is likely.

But just like a regular memory, an immune ‘memory’ can fade over time. It is too early to know how long immunity to SARS-COV-2 would last. Other viruses from the same family offer hints. Patients who recovered from SARS or MERS, two closely-related coronaviruses, are immune for one to three years.

The current global scientific effort is unprecedented. New measures and treatments are being developed faster than ever against a virus that is just five months old.

