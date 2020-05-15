People who until March 31 qualified to be registered as voters should verify their particulars in the revised electoral register published on April 28, the Electoral Commission is urging.

Those who obtained Maltese citizenship through naturalisation or registration and certified dual nationals should be registered as voters if by the end of March they had the necessary qualifications in accordance with the Constitution of Malta and the General Elections Act (Chap. 354).

Any person whose name has not been included in this register, or whose particulars are incorrect, can appeal to the revising officer up until May 19 to have their name included in this register.

Those intending on appealing can seek assistance at the Electoral Office, Evans Building, Merchants Street, Valletta, or at the Identity Cards Office, 28A, St Francis Square, Rabat, Gozo.

You can check whether you are registered here.