Canadians paid 3.4 per cent more for goods and services in April than a year earlier, as prices bounced back from a steep plunge last year, the government statistical agency said on Wednesday.
The inflation rate, following a 2.2 per cent gain in March, rose at its fastest pace since May 2011 and was 0.3 percentage points higher than analysts had expected, more than a year after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.
Gasoline prices rose 62.5 per cent year over year – setting a new record high, according to Statistics Canada.
Homeowner’ replacement costs, meanwhile, climbed 9.1 per cent, posting the largest gain since April 1989, led by higher building costs and demand for single-family homes that pushed up prices for newly built homes. Prices for clothing and footwear, electricity and passenger vehicles were also up.
But a larger supply pushed down prices for tomatoes 29.8 per cent. Prices for telephone services also fell, partially due to wireless service providers offering bonus data promotions on some cellular plans.
