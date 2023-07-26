Manchester United forward Adriana Leon ignited Canada’s Women’s World Cup campaign Wednesday with the winner in a 2-1 victory to end Ireland’s hopes.

The pressure was on Olympic champions Canada after being held to a goalless draw against Nigeria but they fought back in Perth after the worst start possible.

They were left stunned in the fourth minute when Arsenal midfielder Katie McCabe scored direct from a corner, much to the delight of the 17,065 fans, most of whom were loudly cheering for Ireland despite the rain.

