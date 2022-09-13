Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday the beginnings of a national dental plan and other relief from soaring costs of living, as he faces criticisms over inflation.

"The help we're announcing today will make a big difference for the people who get it in a targeted way that will not stoke inflation," Trudeau told a news conference at a caucus retreat in Saint Andrews, New Brunswick.

He said his Liberal administration has heard from "families across the country about how things are challenging," adding that the relief proposed would help "those who've been most hard-hit".

His main rival, new opposition Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has criticised the government for spending wildly to help Canadians get through the pandemic. He termed it "JustinFlation".

At the same time, Poilievre accused the government of not doing enough now to support Canadians struggling with high costs of fuel, food and housing.

Led by sky-scraping gasoline prices, Canadian inflation peaked in June at 8.1% - its highest level in almost 40 years - before easing 0.5 percentage points the following month.

Trudeau said the Can$4.5 billion (€3.4 billion) relief measures would be contained in the first pieces of legislation to be introduced when lawmakers return to work next week.

They include a doubling of a consumption tax credit for six months, a one-time housing benefit top-up for low-income renters and dental benefits for uninsured children under 12 years of age.

Trudeau has committed to creating a national dental plan as part of a deal his minority government made with the New Democratic Party to stay in power through to 2025.

In a statement, he said dental coverage would be expanded first to under 18-year-olds, seniors and Canadians with disabilities and then to all families with incomes of less than Can$90,000 by 2025.