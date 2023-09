Canada ended Luka Doncic’s Basketball World Cup dream on Wednesday with a 100-89 win over Slovenia to reach the semi-finals.

The Canadians overcame a 26-point effort from the Dallas Mavericks superstar to reach the final four for the first time, where they will face Serbia on Friday.

The result also meant Serbia and Germany qualified for the Paris Olympics as the highest-placed European teams at the World Cup.

