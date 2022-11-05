Canada may be without Alphonso Davies at the World Cup, after the Bayern Munich winger limped off grabbing his hamstring in his side’s narrow 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Davies was subbed out in the 63rd minute, with manager Julian Nagelsmann saying the 22-year-old tore a muscle in his leg.

“With Fonsi, according to the doctor it is at least a torn muscle fibre,” Nagelsmann told the post-match press conference.

Click here for full story.