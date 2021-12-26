World number 14 Denis Shapovalov has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Sydney, he said Sunday, highlighting the virus threat to the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old was among the first players to enter Australia ahead of the ATP Cup teams event from January 1, where he was supposed to be playing for Canada, and with the first Grand Slam of the year three weeks away.

He said on Twitter he was experiencing mild symptoms and isolating—the latest player who competed at an Abu Dhabi exhibition this month to get coronavirus.

“Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for Covid,” Shapovalov said.

“I am following all protocols, including isolation and letting the people who I’ve been in contact with know.

