Many say the Canadians are probably the most sweet-tempered and gentle people on the planet but they also show they can be blunt, at least when it comes to Maltese hunters and drivers.

In its official travel advice website, the Canadian government is warning tourists who are considering travelling to Malta to beware because “drivers do not respect traffic laws” and, with respect to hunting, “accidents involving stray bullets have occurred”.

The page carrying detailed travel advice about Malta was last updated on August 8, 2022 and includes tips on everything from COVID-19 restrictions to visa procedures and from warnings about contact with animals and sexual partners to the probability of being pickpocketed or experiencing an earthquake in Malta.

It does rank Malta among the safest countries to travel to, advising travellers that taking normal security precautions is enough, that medical facilities are “good” and travel by taxi is “safe”.

It also says that, though Malta is located in an active seismic zone, earthquakes are rare and travellers will enjoy a myriad of cross-border and human rights. So long, that is, as they tread lightly in fields and on the road.

One section, specifically titled ‘Hunting season’, warns unsuspecting travellers of “stray bullet” accidents.

“Hunting areas, which are rarely marked, often overlap with camping areas. Be vigilant if you visit a rural area during hunting season as accidents involving stray bullets have occurred,” it says.

In fact, Times of Malta reported last October two British women claimed they had been shot by a hunter in Ta’ Ċenċ.

Another section, titled ‘Road safety’, should make any Maltese driver blush with embarrassment. Basically, the Maltese are described as bad drivers.

“Drivers do not respect traffic laws and do not follow safe driving practices,” the website says.

“Traffic drives on the left. Narrow, winding, congested and sometimes poorly maintained roads may pose hazards.”

It also warns of petty crime, purse snatching and pickpocketing and says that, while “violent crime is rare, personal attacks, including sexual assault and rape, do occur”.

So much for the country that once boasted that people could leave their keys in their front doors.

“Thieves particularly target public transportation and areas frequented by tourists, such as stores and markets in Valletta and Marsaxlokk, beaches and the nightclub areas of Paceville, in San Ġiljan and in Sliema”.

It also warns Canadians to avoid any brush with the law because “the judicial process is particularly lengthy and unpredictable delays sometimes occur. Foreigners are typically denied bail and can expect lengthy detention periods while awaiting trial”.