BOV Premier League side Sirens have made an important signing in young forward David Promise.

Promise, 20, has joined the St Paul’s Bay-based club on a two-year deal as he will be playing for his second Maltese club.

Last season, the Canadian forward was brought to Malta by Valletta during the January transfer window and has immediately left an impact in Maltese football with 4 goals and 4 assists in 14 games.

