Birkirkara’s newest arrival Patrizia Lamanna could have not wished for a better start to her new chapter in Maltese football after netting a hat-trick on her debut with the Stripes, last week.
Her three goals – two of them inside the first 10 minutes of the game against Kirkop United – propelled Birkirkara to a 6-1 victory that kept them sharing the top spot of the MFA Women’s League with Mġarr United.
“It did not only come as a shock to myself, but to my team as well,” Lamanna admitted to the Times of Malta.
