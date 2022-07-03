A Canadian man who fell in love with his Maltese roots, organised an Mnarja festival in Toronto last week attended by hundreds of Maltese Canadians and their friends who feasted on Twistees, Kinnie, pastizzi and Maltese sausage.

Carl Azzopardi, 38, was born in Canada, after his parents and grandparents, who were born in Malta, emigrated there. His grandmother lived in Canada for 18 years but refused to learn English and continued to speak in Maltese.

“Maltese was the only language she knew. She did not speak English, and as a young boy, she would speak to me about Malta, Maltese, people and culture for hours, and she would always tell me, ‘don’t forget where you came from’,” Azzopardi recalled.

“Her passion for Malta was so contagious that I fell in love with it as well. She died 16 years ago, but all that she used to tell me stuck with me and I wanted to keep it alive.”

And he is sticking to his word. Over the past months, along with a committee of the Maltese Canadian Federation, Azzopardi took over one of the largest Maltese festivals in Canada – the Mnarja festival.

The festival has been on the Maltese community calendar for around 30 years but lately its popularity was dwindling due to the ageing Maltese Canadian population, most of whom are now in their 70s.

“I’m worried that we’re losing most of our Maltese roots, especially the younger generation, most of whom do not even know what Mnarja is,” he said. “So, it was necessary to bring back the children. We needed to make the event child-friendly so they will want to come back next year. That way, we can keep Malta alive in Canada for many more years to come.”

The Mnarja Malta Fest, held on the Saturday before June 29, was a huge success. The sausage vendor alone sold over 36 kilograms of Maltese sausage in a span of five hours.

Two Maltese authors based in Canada – Rebekah Grima and Marthese Fenech – were also invited, and other vendors sold merchandise branded with the Maltese cross.

A band performing during the festival.

“A lot of people who aren’t even Maltese came to the event. Some of them are Portuguese, others Italian, with no Maltese roots whatsoever,” Azzopardi said. “But they knew their Maltese friends were coming and they tagged along because they were curious to taste Maltese food. They wanted to be part of the Maltese feast. It was an absolute success.”

Azzopardi has two young children, and he says his older son is already getting excited for the annual event.

“I don’t think my children know exactly what it is all about. But that’s not important. Right now, the important thing is that they have fun, and eventually, they will understand everything and will hopefully want to keep it going.”

It is estimated there are around 40,000 Maltese Canadians or Canadians with Maltese roots in Canada, and Maltese clubs are still fairly common there.