Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime closed to within one match of ending his wait for a maiden ATP title by beating Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the Rotterdam final on Saturday.

The 19-year-old booked a place in his fourth Tour final with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 win over Spain's Carreno Busta.

World number 21 Auger-Aliassime will face French third seed and defending champion Gael Monfils in Sunday's final.

The 33-year-old Monfils, who won the title in Montpellier last weekend, defeated Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 7-6 (7/5).

Auger-Aliassime has lost all three of his previous ATP finals last year in Rio de Janeiro, Lyon and Stuttgart, while he was also a member of the Canadian side which lost to Spain in the Davis Cup final.