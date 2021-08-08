In light of the current directives as established by the health authorities, the Chapter of the Collegiate Church of St Paul Shipwrecked of Valletta and the Għaqda tal-Pawlini wish to inform the public that the pilgrimage with the statue of St Paul, which was planned for September 5, will not be taking place.

Archpriest David Cilia, Fr David Torpiano, Douglas Mifsud, president of the Għaqda tal-Pawlini, and Edward Bonello, secretary general, Għaqda tal-Pawlini, urge the public to continue safeguarding their health and pray to St Paul for the country’s well-being.