Every couple wants their wedding day to be perfect. Time and money is invested in organising the ‘dream’ wedding. For this special day, several services are booked and, hence, the risk that something may go wrong is a possibility that couples should be aware of and be prepared to deal with.

In view of the current extraordinary circumstances which has led to government restrictions on social gatherings, during these past days and weeks numerous couples had to deal with a very difficult decision to make – that of cancelling or postponing their wedding.

To avoid situations where deposits are lost, before cancelling a booking, couples are advised to check the terms and conditions of the services booked to verify whether the sales agreement made with the supplier or service provider allows them to cancel the booking and request a refund. These terms and conditions set out the legal responsibilities of both parties, which usually cannot be waived without incurring financial costs. So it is important to look out for these conditions upon booking such services and to make sure that in force majeure circumstances, bookings can either be cancelled or postponed without financial penalties.

Couples who are currently faced with the tough decision of whether to cancel or postpone their wedding are advised to communicate with their suppliers to try and reach an agreement. If any of their suppliers refuse to change the original date and insist that the deposit paid will be entirely forfeited, these couples may contact the MCCAA so that it can provide them with the required assistance.

On a positive note, the authority has observed that, so far, in the absolute majority of cases, couples and suppliers are managing to come to an agreement on alternative arrangements without the need for the authority to intervene. The authority encourages such collaboration as it is important that in these unfortunate circumstances, consumers and traders empathise with each other and work together towards a reasonable and fair solution.