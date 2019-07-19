During an excerpt from one of his concerts, renowned Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu asked one of his musicians, who has breast cancer, to stand up and play a leading excerpt. The applause from the audience was deafening and moving.

It was the moment which inspired a Maltese woman, a former cancer sufferer and NGO president, to come up with an initiative to celebrate life through music.

Gertrude Abela, who heads Europa Donna Malta, a breast cancer awareness group, is now inviting people who were somehow impacted by cancer to form part of an orchestral ensemble to perform in public.

“This project is about inspiring people and making them realise that even though they might be going through a traumatic time on their cancer journey, there is hope for them to face life with determination,” Ms Abela says.

“Looking for musicians who have experienced cancer or still suffer from it is a big challenge, as I know that it is not easy to come forward.

It is very important not to look at cancer as a death sentence

“Those who have cancer and are undergoing treatment need all the help they can get. Any positive or cheerful response makes life easier. Unfortunately, patients with advanced cancer cannot look positively at their situation, but there are a lot more who can. This is why we insist on an early diagnosis, because if caught at an early stage, one stands a far better chance of survival.”

The size of the orchestral ensemble depends on how many musicians are willing to come forward.

“From experience, cancer patients need positive support,” says Ms Abela who herself experienced breast cancer 20 years ago.

There are five cancer survivors on the Europa Donna Malta committee, who all offer tireless help to those who really need it. When Ms Abela talks to patients about what she has been through, it injects them with hope and courage, crucial elements in the fight against cancer.

It has been scientifically proven that music lowers anxiety and boosts mood in cancer patients. A number of countries have hospitals that offer music therapy to cancer patients. At Mater Dei Hospital, music sessions are sometimes held in the wards.

“It is very important not to look at cancer as a death sentence. Music has always been recognised as a significant expressive force in life, a means of facilitating social inclusion for mental health and well-being. Community music as a lifelong activity also enhances a sense of belonging.”

When Ms Abela was diagnosed with breast cancer 20 years ago it was a big taboo. Nobody spoke or wrote about it though the breast cancer support group was born 30 years ago.

“After surgery, I decided to join and do my part in helping others and spreading awareness. We have come a long way since then and, thanks to the advancement of medicine and a bigger awareness, there are many more cancer survivors,” she says.

Those who would like to be part of Europa Donna Malta’s orchestral ensemble can e-mail info@europadonnamalta.org.mt or call 9999 4666, 9933 0330 or 9943 0875.