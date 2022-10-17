A cancer foundation has called for the introduction of standard tests to determine whether patients need chemotherapy.

Speaking during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Action for Breast Cancer Foundation (ABCF) chairperson Esther Sant called for access to free and “fantastic” oncogenomics testing, which determines how much a patient would benefit – or not – from chemotherapy.

The foundation has been contacted by breast cancer patients who, from their histopatholgy results, qualify for these “win-win” tests that are highly effective in managing their care and could, ultimately, also result in savings from unnecessary and ineffective chemotherapy.

This was a crucial test, Sant said, adding that patients could be sure they would not need chemo, and this would not be given unnecessarily.

The costly testing provided new insights into cancer diagnosis, predicting clinical outcomes and new targets for therapies.

The genomic profile made “grey areas more black and white”, identifying low-risk breast cancer patients, who could avoid chemo, while making sure those who were high risk would not forgo the treatment.

But as things stand, patients would have to fork out some €3,000 – unaffordable in some cases – to have the tests analysed in the US and to get a genomic score that can be used to target personalised cancer treatment.

Oncogenomics tests would significantly improve the quality of life of these patients, who number about 50 a year, Sant said.

Why is MCCFF getting involved in medication?

She also pointed out the need for as yet unavailable important components for breast reconstruction, such as Acelluar Dermal Matrix, which gave “excellent” results, bringing patients who have undergone a mastectomy as close as possible to their natural appearance again.

Off-putting heavy bureaucracy when procuring cancer drugs was also a sticking point and the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation had become the go-to place for crucial medication, with excessive red tape proving to be a burden on patients battling serious illness.

Important components for breast reconstruction still unavailable

The national charity, which supports individuals in their time of need, was effectively, an “extension” of the Health Department’s procurement arm, with patients having to resort to it, Sant said.

They were asking why they needed to provide bank statements and fill in countless forms requesting extensive information while going through such an ordeal.

Calling out the lengthy and inefficient process required to acquire medication, Sant questioned why it had to be the MCCFF to handle and dispense millions of euros worth of medication, saying the country’s financial resources could be put to better use.

ABCF called for a thorough investigation into this method whereby cancer patients had to resort to the CCFF and face the bureaucracy.

While control was needed in this “mammoth” task and thanking the Community Chest Fund for its good work in the face of an “immense” demand, Sant said patients wished for better treatment during their journey with cancer – “an experience that, after all, came onto them like a bolt out of the blue”.

On a positive note, it said post-diagnosis operations were back to normal and breast surgery was even carried out on Sundays, limiting waiting times and reducing added stress on patients.

From April 2012 to today, the foundation has provided €33,575 worth of bras for patients who require a breast- prosthesis fitting and was currently offering free psychological support to five patients and their families.

The ABCF pledged its continued support for patients to receive the most dignified and timely treatment for the best chance of survival.

To commemorate World Breast Health Day 2022, the ABCF was, in fact, organising a fund- and awareness-raising Fitness for Health event in the Sagristija Vault at the Valletta Waterfront on October 15, based on encouraging people to do physical activity for a healthy lifestyle.