The Nationalist Party has denounced the process which sees cancer patients needing chemotherapy having to apply to the Community Chest Fund for help.

In a statement, the shadow minister for health, Stephen Spiteri, said the system was cumbersome and inefficient. There should be no compromises with the people's health, and the government should provide such treatment itself.

While thanking the Community Chest Fund for its services, Spiteri said the PN had made various proposals on the models the government could adopt for chemotherapy to be accessible on time and sustainably.