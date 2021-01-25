Cancer patients who receive treatment at Mater Dei hospital will begin receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as from Wednesday.

Health Minister Chris Fearne told Nationalist MP Kevin Cutajar in reply to a parliamentary question that staff at Mater Dei who have clinical contact have all been vaccinated against COVID-19. With regards to patients, Mater Dei is adopting the prioritisation plan established by the Superintendence of Public Health.

“From Wednesday January 27, Mater Dei will begin vaccinating oncology patients,'' he added.

So far, Malta has vaccinated 19,981 people against COVID-19, while 1,198 people have received their second dose so far.

Malta has split its vaccine prioritisation program into five cohorts, based on proximity to risk of contracting the virus. Currently, healthcare workers, residents and staff at old people’s homes as well as people aged over 85 are receiving the vaccine.