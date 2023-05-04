A 29-year-old mother diagnosed with breast cancer is seeking the public's help to find a foster family for her three dogs while she undergoes chemotherapy.

Her appeal was published on Facebook by cancer support charity Puttinu Cares, which said that the woman, who has a six-year-old child, will be unable to care for her dogs while she is undergoing chemotherapy.

The three dogs are all female Staffordshire bull terrier mixed breeds, have been chipped and neutered and raised in a “friendly and loving” environment, Puttinu said.

While it is preferable that the dogs are fostered, even separately, they said that if this is not a possibility, adoption would be considered.

Puttinu CEO Rennie Zerafa told Times of Malta that the woman loved her dogs very much but “does not have an easy road ahead of her”.

“Ideally we can foster all of the dogs so that she can have the peace of mind to focus on her treatment,” he said.

“We have had a lot of interest in these dogs and we are going to help her screen people. She wants to be sure that they go to a real animal lover because they are very sweet and gentle.”

Zerafa encouraged anyone willing to help to send an email to info@puttinucares.org for more information.