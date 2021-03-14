Four St Aloysius College students are paving the way for a more sustainable future with the introduction of Malta’s first-ever biodegradable phone cover.

Candid! is a start-up company partaking in JAYE – an entrepreneurship education programme. Its aim is to address plastic pollution and raise awareness on finding environmentally-friendly alternatives to daily products. The four students started out with one of the most important devices these days ‒ the mobile phone.

Their phone covers are made from PLA plant polymer and bamboo binder which not only protect the phone but also the environment. The students believe that, one case at a time, everyone can contribute in making a positive change for the future of the environment.

Due to the guidelines of the JAYE programme, the company must finalise sales by the start of April in order to liquidate.

More information can be found on http://candidcases.eu/ and on the company’s socials: candid.mlt.