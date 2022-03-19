Nick Candy has vowed to involve Chelsea fans if the British property tycoon succeeds in his bid to buy the troubled Premier League club.

Candy is believed to have submitted a bid of over £2 billion ($2.6 billion) for his boyhood team before Friday’s deadline and he promised to give fans a ‘golden share’ ownership stake.

On a frantic day at Stamford Bridge, former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton and World Athletics president Sebastian Coe also lodged a joint bid.

Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family followed suit, while LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly’s consortium also made a confirmed bid.

