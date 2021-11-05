Mexican pound-for-pound king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has his sights on joining an exclusive club on Saturday as he aims to become the first undisputed super-middleweight champion in boxing history.

The 31-year-old star faces Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas looking to add his American opponent’s IBF belt to his WBA, WBC and WBO titles in a winner-take-all showdown.

Alvarez would become the sixth male fighter since the WBO began sanctioning world title fights in 1988 to hold the four belts from boxing’s alphabet soup of governing bodies simultaneously.

