It was another successful day on Tuesday for Peter, a customs’ canine officer, who, together with his handler, intercepted nearly €29,000 in undeclared cash.

Customs said in a statement that during passenger screenings on a flight departing to Lisbon, Peter indicated the possibility of cash on a French national about to board.

Customs officials proceeded to inspect the passenger’s belongings with the searches yielding € 28,750.

The passenger agreed to pay a fine in accordance with the law.