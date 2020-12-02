It was another successful day on Tuesday for Peter, a customs’ canine officer, who, together with his handler, intercepted nearly €29,000 in undeclared cash.
Customs said in a statement that during passenger screenings on a flight departing to Lisbon, Peter indicated the possibility of cash on a French national about to board.
Customs officials proceeded to inspect the passenger’s belongings with the searches yielding € 28,750.
The passenger agreed to pay a fine in accordance with the law.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us