Wes Anderson’s award-winning stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs is being screened in Valletta this week.

In the fictional Japanese city of Megasaki 20 years into the future, all dogs have been exiled to Trash Island following an outbreak of canine flu. We follow 12-year-old Atari, the orphaned nephew of Megasaki’s evil mayor, Kobayashi. Atari hijacks a plane and crash-lands on Trash Island in search of his beloved guard dog Spots (voiced by Liev Schreiber) and aided by a motley crew of mutts, voiced by a star-studded cast including Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, Bryan Cranston and Yoko Ono, to name but a few, they lead us on a quirky canine crusade.

Isle of Dogs is being screened at the Cinema Bar by Citylights in Valletta on Wednesday at 3 and 6pm and on Friday at 5pm.