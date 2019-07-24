Three men are expected to be arraigned in court on Saturday after some seven kilos of cannabis grass and an amount of cocaine ready for trafficking were found in their possession.

The drugs were found following an operation by the Drug Squad assisted by members of the Rapid Intervention Unit, the police said.

The men are expected to be charged with trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs.

The police said in a statement a good amount of the cannabis was found in two sizeable bags in a car in Swieqi that was being driven by a 47-year-old man from Santa Venera. He was accompanied by a 24-year-old man from Cospicua. The cocaine and two kilos of cannabis were found at a residence in Swieqi where a 40-year-old Serbian was arrested.

Some of the cannabis had to be recovered from the drainage system after the Serbian tried to dispose of it as soon as the police entered the building.

An inquiry is being held.